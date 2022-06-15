© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | How 'Star Trek' managed to come back from the dead, over and over again

Published June 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (3).jpg

The original "Star Trek" TV series was marked for cancellation early in its run on NBC, because it didn't do so well in the ratings. But the fan passion... now THAT was another matter entirely, and still is.

Star Trek lived for another season, then met its demise. Its first one, anyway. Now the Paramount franchise totals 12 TV series and 13 feature films over nearly 60 years, largely because it has had a knack for reinvention when change was called for.

-The history and the personalities are recounted in Ryan Britt's book Phasers on Stun! How the Making (and Remaking) of Star Trek Changed the World.

The author interviewed more than 100 actors and writers from the various Star Trek entities; he sits for an interview on what he learned.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team