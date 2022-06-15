© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 8 AM | 'Greater Idaho' vision still extant, despite setbacks

Published June 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
The idea behind the Greater Idaho movement remains intact, but it's been altered over time. The original vision was to extend Idaho's border westward, eventually taking in rural counties in Oregon and California that are more like Idaho in their lifestyles and political sentiments.

That's a taller order now that two rural counties in western Oregon, Douglas and Josephine, took advisory votes on Greater Idaho and chose not to pursue the idea.

But several counties do want to explore further, and Matt McCaw, Crook County Move Oregon’s Border Captain, visits The Exchange to talk about strategy going forward.

