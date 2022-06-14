© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9 AM | America is not impervious to genocidal thoughts, and what we can do about that

Published June 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
You don't have to be very old to remember the term "ethnic cleansing" used in Bosnia in the 1990s, as Bosnian Serbs committed atrocities against Muslims.

The picture and accounts were horrible, but at least we could comfort ourselves that nothing like it happens in this country. Actually, it has... witness the Greenwood race massacre in Tulsa a century ago; it was not the only incident of its kind. And there's no guarantee that it will not happen again, especially as white supremacy groups get bolder in their pronouncements all the time.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) considers the grim possibilities in his book It Could Happen Here: Why America Is Tipping from Hate to the Unthinkable—And How We Can Stop It. It is a sobering story, but not one devoid of hope.

The author joins us to lay out the details.

