Wed 8 AM | Oregon regulators work on catching up to cannabis industry

Published June 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
The growth of the cannabis industry in Oregon got too hot to handle. In the summer of 2021, unlicensed marijuana grows proliferated, along with operations that claimed to be growing hemp and were instead growing cannabis with plenty of THC.

Every politician had "hoop houses" on their lips, and the Oregon Legislature ordered the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) to stop issuing new licenses to any cannabis businesses at the start of this year. OLCC is now crafting new rules and taking input around the state.

Director Steve Marks returns to the JX to catch us up on regulating cannabis and more.

