The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Strike up the orchestra! Britt Festival gets a jump on summer

Published June 13, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
The Britt Festival Orchestra? Already? It's true, the three-week Britt Festival Orchestra season, which used to be in July and August, moved up a month in the hope of escaping the days when wildfire smoke makes playing outdoors a bad idea.

So the classical music on the Jacksonville hillside begins on June 17th and wraps up before July 4th.

Music Director/Conductor Teddy Abrams, named "Conductor of the Year" by Musical America, is always happy to talk about plans for the season.

He joins us with details of the concerts, and is joined partway through by Sebastian Chang, whose composing and playing is featured in the first concert.

