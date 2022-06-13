Tue 8:30 | High transmission rates and new vaccines explored in our COVID Q&A

There's a reason we continue talking regularly about COVID-19: it still has the power to infect, as well as the power to shock.

A recent session revealed that the replication number for the current variant of the virus is an astounding R12--meaning EACH person can infect 12 others! The virus is still a story, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

