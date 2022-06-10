© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | 'Garden Marcus' takes his TikTok advice into book form

Published June 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM PDT
jx draw (2).jpg

You might not instantly recognize the name Marcus Bridgewater, but if you spend time on TikTok, you may have heard of Garden Marcus.

That's the name he uses when comparing work in the garden to what we do in life. Example: just as there are all kinds of people with all kinds of expertise, there are all kinds of plants in a garden.

Marcus expands on his short videos by bring the same perspectives to a book, How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself. Whether it's garden assistance you need or some advice on being a better person, there's something for almost everyone here.

The author visits with highlights.

