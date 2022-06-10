Mon 8 AM | Oregon's QPR urges people who know farmers to guide them away from suicide

Farming can be a tough business, no question.

The best-laid plans can go to waste when atmospheric or market conditions change for farmers and their products. We've watched in recent years as the suicide rate among farmers climbed, and multiple programs were created to respond.

One of them is the QPR program of Oregon State University Extension, QPR standing for Question, Persuade, Refer. It focuses on the social network of the farmer, helping friends and family notice the feelings that can lead to suicide, and redirecting the farmer.

We learn more about the program and the training from Cassie Bouska and Julie Leep at OSU Extension.