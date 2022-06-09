© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Class warfare, but not from the bottom

Published June 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (3).jpg

Once, for a brief period in American history, there was a greater balance between employers and employees, and not such a huge gap between wage-earner and CEO. The balance wore off as the World War ended and the Cold War wound down; those events required something like greater unity in America.

Michael Lind documents what happened next, in his book The New Class War: Saving Democracy from the Managerial Elite. He sees those elites running the table in economics, politics, and culture, and points out how dividing workers into groups conquered them.

Our visit in 2020 still holds up through pandemic, election, insurrection, and inflation.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team