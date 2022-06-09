© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Mentorship benefits for Black women on campus detailed in 'Sister Resisters'

Published June 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Getting through university offers plenty of challenges for any student. Add darker skin color on a mostly-white campus, and the degree of difficulty goes up, especially for women.

Having allies helps, as Janie Victoria Ward and Tracy L. Robinson-Wood write in Sister Resisters: Mentoring Black Women on Campus.

It is a guide for both mentee and mentor, for white women to improve their cultural competency, and for women of color to better navigate the world of campus.

The authors share what they've learned.

