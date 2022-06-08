© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | The men who made America and guns inseparable

Published June 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (3).jpg

The name Christopher Spencer might not ring a bell, but let's put it with other names from the same business: Colt, Winchester, Remington, and Smith & Wesson. So, guns.

Spencer created an early lever-action repeating rifle, part of the flock of 19th century firearm creations that cemented the growing United States to the gun business.

Lawyer-turned journalist John Bainbridge, Jr. examines that cementing process--fact and myth--in his book Gun Barons: The Weapons That Transformed America and the Men Who Invented Them.

The author joins us for an overview of an enormous chapter in American history, one that is still being written.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team