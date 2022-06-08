Thu 8:30 | 'Top Gun' box office bonanza and more, in Signals & Noise

The Supreme Court blocked a Texas law regulating social media, the "Top Gun" sequel scored a record first weekend at the box office, and Elon Musk's offer for Twitter is still on the table.

So yes, we have a few things to talk about in our regular media panel discussion, Signals & Noise.

Our regulars discuss the hot topics: Chris Lucas from the Southern Oregon University Communication faculty, and Cal Poly-Humboldt Journalism and Mass Communication Chair Victoria Sama.

Join us for a discussion that can include topics as disparate as video-streaming services and the best Victorian novels.

