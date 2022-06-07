© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Hoop houses and hemp liars: economists examine the numbers in 'Can Legal Weed Win?'

Published June 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (2).jpg

The world of marijuana production and consumption was supposed to change when both of our states legalized weed for personal use. Instead, we've got people claiming to be growing hemp who aren't, criminals stealing each other's crops, and law enforcement and water regulators overworked and outnumbered.

Federal legalization would fix this, right? Maybe or maybe not. The actual economics of the pot industry are examined at length by Robin Goldstein and Daniel Sumner in the book Can Legal Weed Win? The Blunt Realities of Cannabis Economics.

The subtitle alone should tell you the authors bring a sense of humor to their subject matter, which is serious business for several segments of society.

Listen for details on where things went wrong, and what it might take to point them in the right direction.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
