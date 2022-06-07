Wed 9 AM | Hoop houses and hemp liars: economists examine the numbers in 'Can Legal Weed Win?'

The world of marijuana production and consumption was supposed to change when both of our states legalized weed for personal use. Instead, we've got people claiming to be growing hemp who aren't, criminals stealing each other's crops, and law enforcement and water regulators overworked and outnumbered.

Federal legalization would fix this, right? Maybe or maybe not. The actual economics of the pot industry are examined at length by Robin Goldstein and Daniel Sumner in the book Can Legal Weed Win? The Blunt Realities of Cannabis Economics.

The subtitle alone should tell you the authors bring a sense of humor to their subject matter, which is serious business for several segments of society.

Listen for details on where things went wrong, and what it might take to point them in the right direction.