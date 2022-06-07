© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | After the primary: CalMatters discusses the June 7 results

Published June 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Voters in both the states we serve have been a bit on the slow side in returning ballots for the state's respective primaries.

California's primary election reverts to June with no presidential race this year, and there is--as always--much to vote on, including races for governor and U.S. senator.

The nonprofit newsroom at Cal Matters has been tracking the races and the issues leading up to the primary.

Ben Christopher covers politics there; he visits The Exchange again with some analysis of the results from Tuesday's vote-counting.

