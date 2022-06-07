© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | From the roots to the shoots: Lynn Kunstman's gardening Q&A

Published June 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Spring was wetter and greener than usual for many of us, but now we're approaching the typical browning of the landscape as summer nears (inland, anyway). In a time when water is scarce, that means we'll need some skill if we're tending gardens this year.

We offer a regular get-together with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

During the growing season Lynn joins us weekly for a gardening Q&A.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
