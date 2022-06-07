Wed 8:30 | From the roots to the shoots: Lynn Kunstman's gardening Q&A

Spring was wetter and greener than usual for many of us, but now we're approaching the typical browning of the landscape as summer nears (inland, anyway). In a time when water is scarce, that means we'll need some skill if we're tending gardens this year.

We offer a regular get-together with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

During the growing season Lynn joins us weekly for a gardening Q&A.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.