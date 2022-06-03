Mon 9 AM | How to calm down and see the value in anxiety
There's a range of emotions humans are capable of feelings.
Anxiety is not one of the ones people typically wish for. Who would want to feel a sense of worry or unease or even dread? Well, you, maybe. So says psychologist Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, who turns the prevailing view of anxiety on its head in the book Future Tense: Why Anxiety Is Good for You (Even Though It Feels Bad).
Good for you? The value of fear has been noted: it helps keep our reflexes sharp and potentially can keep us alive.
Dr. Dennis-Tiwary finds similar value you in anxiety as a spur to dealing with the things that cause our anxieties. The author visits with details.