Fri 8 AM | Sum-sum-summertime arrives on First Friday Arts

Published June 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-06-02T081906.039.jpg

It is time for summer in the region... the longest days of the year lie just ahead, it's warm enough (mostly) to go outside and stay there for a while, and the calendar is just bursting with arts events.

Yes, COVID remains a concern, but many arts happenings that took the last two years off have returned. And we are ready to give them all a few minutes of airtime in our First Friday Arts segment.

We invite arts organizations from our big backyard to call with details on happenings for the month of June. If you've got details to share, call 800-838-3760 while we're live on the air.

If you want to get on the e-blast list, send a note to JX@jeffnet.org labeled "First Friday invite?"

The June edition of FFA figures to be a busy one!

First Friday
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
