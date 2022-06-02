Fri 8:30 | Permaculture and pirouettes part of the picture at Dancefarm

It's not every day you find an organization that combines dance and sustainable agriculture.

But Dancefarm does that, now in the Rogue Valley after previous stints in Cave Junction and Shingletown. And Dancefarm has a couple of performances coming up (June 10/11), at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival Green Show and the next day in Takilma.

Gina Angelique ("Farmer G") and Trina Mrago join us to talk about the performances, and the "plants and dance" mission of Dancefarm.