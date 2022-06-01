© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | IRL organizers tell fictional stories of organizers, in 'Standing Up'

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-06-01T093421.778.jpg

Ellen Bravo and Larry Miller are organizers, helping people fight "the system," whatever that system might be.

So they have plenty of stories of their own to tell, but opted for fiction in their new book. Standing Up: Tales of Struggle tells stories of people of multiple generations and colors, working for change.

Any resemblance to actual people fighting the good fight may be not entirely coincidental. Getting paid a fair wage, getting time off, getting a job in the first place regardless of your skin color, not getting sexually harassed... these and more are featured in the book.

The authors join us for an overview.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team