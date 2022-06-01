Thu 9 AM | IRL organizers tell fictional stories of organizers, in 'Standing Up'

Ellen Bravo and Larry Miller are organizers, helping people fight "the system," whatever that system might be.

So they have plenty of stories of their own to tell, but opted for fiction in their new book. Standing Up: Tales of Struggle tells stories of people of multiple generations and colors, working for change.

Any resemblance to actual people fighting the good fight may be not entirely coincidental. Getting paid a fair wage, getting time off, getting a job in the first place regardless of your skin color, not getting sexually harassed... these and more are featured in the book.

The authors join us for an overview.