Thu 8:30 | Ashland publisher closes, throws money to nascent news operation

The Jefferson Exchange

Ashland publisher closes, throws money to nascent news operation

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
A small publishing company in the region is heading for a shutdown, but it wants to make a contribution before it goes.

White Cloud Press, based in Ashland, cranked out the books for years in a tough publishing market. Now its owners plan to close White Cloud, but not without boosting another entity involved in putting information out to the world.

Ashland.news, covering Ashland and environs on the web, will be the beneficiary of a final sale of White Cloud's books.

Steve Scholl is the publisher at the company; he talks to us about the state of small-scale book publishing and the importance of local news.

