Wed 9 AM | Pulitzer winner Jennifer Egan returns with 'The Candy House'

We don't do many interviews about novels on the JX. But... Jennifer Egan? We could not turn down the offer to talk to the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Visit from the Goon Squad.

Egan is out with a new novel, her seventh, called The Candy House. You know how we forget things as we go through life? The novel imagines a technology called "Own Your Unconscious," which allows people to recall all the memories they ever had... and exchange them with other people.

Sound like fun? There might be an issue or three. Check out the jittery, uncomfortable visual preview at JenniferEgan.com.

Then join us for a visit with the author.