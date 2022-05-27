© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Keep the mask handy: COVID and the continuing Q&A

Published May 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
We walk around like the pandemic is over, but Oregon logged an average of nearly 1,700 daily new cases of COVID-19 in the week of May 16. That beats most weeks since the pandemic began.

The virus is still a story and the World Health Organization counsels the pandemic "is most certainly not over."

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
