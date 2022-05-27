Tue 8:30 | Keep the mask handy: COVID and the continuing Q&A
We walk around like the pandemic is over, but Oregon logged an average of nearly 1,700 daily new cases of COVID-19 in the week of May 16. That beats most weeks since the pandemic began.
The virus is still a story and the World Health Organization counsels the pandemic "is most certainly not over."
Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.
Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.