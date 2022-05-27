© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Memorial Day 9 AM | Life and loss, high in the mountains

Published May 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-27T095240.689.jpg

Our Memorial Day trip down memory lane continues at 9: Henry David Thoreau was not the only writer to head for solitude in the woods.

Karen Auvinen, an award-winning poet, took a leave from people to immerse herself in her writing.

The situation changed completely when a fire consumed nearly everything she owned, including much of her writing.

She tells the story in her memoir Rough Beauty: Forty Seasons of Mountain Living.

Karen Auvinen came to The Exchange to share her story in 2019.

