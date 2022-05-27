© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Memorial Day 8 AM | Imagining a world of much greater equality, of all kinds

Published May 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-27T094032.711.jpg

The JX crew steps aside for a day to observe the Memorial Day holiday, offering previously-aired material for your listening pleasure. At 8: Imagine a world of greater equality, and you may be willing to follow Martin Schoenhals down the path of "radical equality."

That is what he espouses in his book Work, Love, and Learning in Utopia: Equality Reimagined.

And yes, it's about economic equality, but a lot more as well. Equality of love, for example. The author is a psychological anthropologist, and he brings a number of fields of thought together in the book. Martin Schoenhals is our guest in an interview from 2019.

