Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Remembering--device in hand--that empathy is important

The power of technology is amazing. We humans now have a floating telescope on the far side of the moon, aimed at the edges of the universe.

On Earth, we can communicate instantly with most of the people on the planet. We can also flip them off virtually and torch things they've said online.

It's a tough environment for empathy, but journalist Kaitlin Ugolik Phillips says we need to try. She makes the case in her book The Future of Feeling: Building Empathy in a Tech-Obsessed World.

We get a refresher course on finding empathy and humanity in this interview from 2020.