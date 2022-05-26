Fri 8 AM | Pull up a chair and listen: Porchfest returns to Grants Pass

© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Pull up a chair and listen: Porchfest returns to Grants Pass

Published May 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
It sounds like the making of a delightful summer day: sitting on the porch playing music. Now multiply the porches, and you've got the makings of a major event.

Porchfest puts musicians on porches in cities all over the country, and Grants Pass is one of them. Porchfest Grants Pass on June 18th features a variety of musicians and genres playing in mini-venues along Washington Boulevard, which closes to traffic for the day, and it's FREE.

We get the lowdown on the music and the other attractions--food and art--in a visit with Steve Roe, Doug Walker, and Kelly Moody.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
