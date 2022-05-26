Fri 8 AM | Pull up a chair and listen: Porchfest returns to Grants Pass

It sounds like the making of a delightful summer day: sitting on the porch playing music. Now multiply the porches, and you've got the makings of a major event.

Porchfest puts musicians on porches in cities all over the country, and Grants Pass is one of them. Porchfest Grants Pass on June 18th features a variety of musicians and genres playing in mini-venues along Washington Boulevard, which closes to traffic for the day, and it's FREE.

We get the lowdown on the music and the other attractions--food and art--in a visit with Steve Roe, Doug Walker, and Kelly Moody.