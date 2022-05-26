© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | A guide to finding the right kind of care, in Mental Health Matters

Published May 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
mental health matters

It can be very hard for people to admit they need mental health care, and once they do, finding the right care from the right person can be its own kind of odyssey.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon.

Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO returns to talk about Mental Health Awareness Month, and specifically about how to access mental health services in the region.

The guests include Jason Farris of Farris Counseling and Consultation, and Paul Fickes, who started and runs Paradigm Mental Health and Wellness.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
