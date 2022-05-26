Fri 8:30 | A guide to finding the right kind of care, in Mental Health Matters

It can be very hard for people to admit they need mental health care, and once they do, finding the right care from the right person can be its own kind of odyssey.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon.

Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO returns to talk about Mental Health Awareness Month, and specifically about how to access mental health services in the region.

The guests include Jason Farris of Farris Counseling and Consultation, and Paul Fickes, who started and runs Paradigm Mental Health and Wellness.

