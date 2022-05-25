Thu 9 AM | Pushing the boundaries: stories of first-time medical procedures, in 'First Patients'

We had quite a debate about vaccines in 2020 and afterward (before, too), but consider this: someone had to take the very FIRST vaccine. And someone else got the very first transplant.

Can you imagine being in that situation? Rod Tanchanco, a physician, has long been fascinated by the stories of the people who got medical procedures for the very first time.

He shares many of them in his book First Patients: The incredible true stories of pioneer patients. From people getting diseases on purpose to the first blood transfusion, there's a long list of groundbreaking events.

The author joins us to focus on some of them.