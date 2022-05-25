© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Pushing the boundaries: stories of first-time medical procedures, in 'First Patients'

Published May 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
We had quite a debate about vaccines in 2020 and afterward (before, too), but consider this: someone had to take the very FIRST vaccine. And someone else got the very first transplant.

Can you imagine being in that situation? Rod Tanchanco, a physician, has long been fascinated by the stories of the people who got medical procedures for the very first time.

He shares many of them in his book First Patients: The incredible true stories of pioneer patients. From people getting diseases on purpose to the first blood transfusion, there's a long list of groundbreaking events.

The author joins us to focus on some of them.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
