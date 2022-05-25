© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Underground History examines those footprints from the Ice Age in New Mexico

Published May 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
People had to travel a long way to inhabit what we now call The Americas.

That raises two questions: how did they travel, and when did they get here? Signs of long-ago human habitation have been found in both Oregon and New Mexico, and New Mexico currently holds an edge: footprints that may date back to the last ice age.

The find is covered in a "Nova" episode on PBS this week, and on our Underground History segment soon after.

Chelsea Rose of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) returns with a pair of companions, Joe Watkins and Carol Ellick of Archaeological and Cultural Education Consultants.

We hear details on the footprints, and the process of confirming their importance.

The Jefferson Exchange
