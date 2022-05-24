© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Fun with the substitute, in our weekly gardening Q&A

May 24, 2022
gardening q&A

After later-than-expected spring rains, plants are growing like weeds in much of the region. Which raises the old question: what makes a plant a weed?

We get the answer and all answers to questions about how to create a thriving, productive vegetable garden from Jackson County Master Gardeners.

This week Jane Moyer, a Master Gardener of nearly two decades joins us for a gardening Q&A.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

