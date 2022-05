Just a day after the last time we had a chat about COVID-19 on the JX, Multnomah County (Portland) started advising people to wear masks indoors again. And the seven-day average of daily new cases in Oregon slipped back over 1,000.

The virus is still a story, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.