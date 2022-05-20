© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | Making a difference in the life of a child, in 'One Trusted Adult'

Published May 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
It actually DOES take a village to raise a child, meaning all of us--parents or not--bear some responsibility for shaping society's children.

Brooklyn Raney, a teacher/coach/administrator, has had many interactions with young people, and has distilled the essence of the interactions into a concept: One Trusted Adult. Having such a person in a child's life can make an enormous difference while they're young, and pave the way for success well down the road.

The concepts are contained in a book, One Trusted Adult: How to Build Strong Connections & Healthy Boundaries with Young People. Brooklyn Raney talks about the people who were trusted adults in her life, and how we can be the trusted adults for young people.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
