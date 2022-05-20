Mon 9 AM | Making a difference in the life of a child, in 'One Trusted Adult'

It actually DOES take a village to raise a child, meaning all of us--parents or not--bear some responsibility for shaping society's children.

Brooklyn Raney, a teacher/coach/administrator, has had many interactions with young people, and has distilled the essence of the interactions into a concept: One Trusted Adult. Having such a person in a child's life can make an enormous difference while they're young, and pave the way for success well down the road.

The concepts are contained in a book, One Trusted Adult: How to Build Strong Connections & Healthy Boundaries with Young People. Brooklyn Raney talks about the people who were trusted adults in her life, and how we can be the trusted adults for young people.