Mon 8 AM | Reducing whale deaths by focusing on all the causes

Published May 20, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
This is the year the State of California intended to have a plan in place to stop whales from being killed in the California Current Ecosystem (CCE).

The plan is not out yet, but recent research into the causes of whale deaths pulled together a lot of information. Among the findings: that policies are in place to reduce or eliminate whale deaths in five categories, but three are not addressed: predation, nutritional stress, and disease.

We discuss the implications of managing whale populations under these conditions with the lead authors: Eliza Oldach and Helen Killeen from the University of California-Davis.

