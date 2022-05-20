Mon 8:30 | How groundwater got mixed into restrictions on water use in the Scott and Shasta Rivers

The ongoing drought forces some tough decisions on water allocations.

On the California side, state regulators are working to protect streams in which threatened coho salmon live, including the Scott and Shasta rivers. Protection measures even include preventing some landowners from using groundwater for irrigation, because ground and surface water are so closely linked in the area.

The temporary state regulations do not sit well with members of Scott Valley AgWA (Agriculture Water Alliance), a group of farmers and ranchers.

We hear the concerns from Scott Valley AgWA organizers Theodara Johnson and Sari Sommarstrom.