© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | How groundwater got mixed into restrictions on water use in the Scott and Shasta Rivers

Published May 20, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-19T100811.820.jpg

The ongoing drought forces some tough decisions on water allocations.

On the California side, state regulators are working to protect streams in which threatened coho salmon live, including the Scott and Shasta rivers. Protection measures even include preventing some landowners from using groundwater for irrigation, because ground and surface water are so closely linked in the area.

The temporary state regulations do not sit well with members of Scott Valley AgWA (Agriculture Water Alliance), a group of farmers and ranchers.

We hear the concerns from Scott Valley AgWA organizers Theodara Johnson and Sari Sommarstrom.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Nextcalifornia drought
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team