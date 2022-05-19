© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: What Nicholas Kristoff found when he returned to Oregon

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
He didn't get to run for governor of Oregon this year, but Nicholas Kristoff does have some analysis for what ails Oregon, rural Oregon in particular.

Kristoff, a longtime columnist for the New York Times, returned to Yamhill and saw how hard the intervening years and economic changes had been on schoolmates.

Kristoff and his wife, Cheryl WuDunn, wrote of what they found in the book Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.

The authors joined us just before the pandemic started and made many things worse for many people, and we replay the interview here.

