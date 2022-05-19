© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Savor follows the food and the farmers, with Rogue Farm Corps

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
May is famous for flowers, but plenty of other things come shooting out of the ground this time of year. And quite a few of them are good to eat.

We celebrate food and the arrival of spring greens in this month's edition of Savor, our food segment. Will Smith, food stylist and segment producer, rounded up Rogue Farm Corps for this round.

Bobbi Wilson is the regional director for the program, helping people get skills working on farms, and helping existing farmers find a new generation to take over.

We get an overview of the various programs and a chance to sample Will's recipe of the month as Savor unfolds.

Savor Spring Green Salad
4 Cups spring greens of your choice(spinach, tatsoi, mizuna, arugula, mache, baby kale, baby romaine, frisée)
4-6 thick stalks of asparagus sliced thin using a vegetable peeler
4 Persian cucumbers sliced thin using a vegetable peeler
1 Cup edamame
1 Cup toasted hazelnuts chopped
Croutons
2 piece naan cubed, tossed with 2 Tbs olive oil.
Bake in oven at 350F, until toasted golden. Set aside.
Vinaigrette
1 tsp Dijon
Zest and juice of one lemon
1 tsp Honey
6 Tbs olive oil
2 cloves garlic minced
Whisk together mustard, zest, lemon juice, honey. Add oil in steady stream, whisking until combined thoroughly. Whisk in garlic and season with salt and pepper.
Combine all salad ingredients in large mixing bowl, add croutons, drizzle with vinaigrette and toss.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextSavor
