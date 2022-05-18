Thu 8 AM | Making tech to make music, in Culture & Tech Decoded

Technology and music have been friends for a very long time. Think back to the electric guitar for one major example. There are plenty more, including the introduction of computers to not only make the sounds (synthesizers), but also to record and edit and otherwise manipulate audio.

We take up the general issue with a specific band in this month's edition of Culture & Tech Decoded, our exploration of trends and issues around technology through a cultural lens.

Samuel Campbell and Precious Yamaguchi, the co-hosts, return, with a visit with Enrique Chacón and Justin Harmon.

They are the creative drivers of the musical group Diaatom, described as an "anti-jazz experimental noise duo." Hear the music and the creators in this interview.