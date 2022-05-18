© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Making tech to make music, in Culture & Tech Decoded

Published May 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-17T093248.192.jpg

Technology and music have been friends for a very long time. Think back to the electric guitar for one major example. There are plenty more, including the introduction of computers to not only make the sounds (synthesizers), but also to record and edit and otherwise manipulate audio.

We take up the general issue with a specific band in this month's edition of Culture & Tech Decoded, our exploration of trends and issues around technology through a cultural lens.

Samuel Campbell and Precious Yamaguchi, the co-hosts, return, with a visit with Enrique Chacón and Justin Harmon.

They are the creative drivers of the musical group Diaatom, described as an "anti-jazz experimental noise duo." Hear the music and the creators in this interview.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team