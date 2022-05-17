© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Immigration and trafficking part of the scenes in thriller 'The Bus to Beulah'

Published May 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Eldridge C. Hane (Redge) writes works of fiction, but works of fiction that are very topical. The power of industry and the frequent assent of government have both been themes in Hanes's three previous novels.

He gets into immigration and human trafficking in his latest work, a thriller called The Bus to Beulah. The issue of people crossing the border because they are invited by some industries is a central point.

Redge Hanes visits with details of his book and the real-world events that inspired it.

