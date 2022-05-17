© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Springing forth into gardening Q&A

Published May 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
gardening q&A

April showers lead to May flowers, we've been told many times.

The showers continued into May for parts of the region, and so did cool temperatures. The extended cool and damp period offers both complications and opportunities for gardeners.

We offer a regular get-together with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly during the growing season.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

