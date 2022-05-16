© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Longtime Senate staffer sears McConnell and his caucus in 'The Betrayal'

Published May 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-15T191153.826.jpg

Love him or hate him, you have to admit that Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is comfortable using all the tools at his disposal to achieve the goals of his Republican caucus.

Ira Shapiro is one of several people looking on the scene in dismay. Shapiro was a senate staffer many years ago, working with some of the powerful (and bipartisan) figures he profiled in his book The Last Great Senate.

Shapiro puts his focus squarely on McConnell and his work during the Trump presidency in a new book. The title alone pulls no punches: The Betrayal: How Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans Abandoned America.

The author joins us to add detail to his a story of a senate acting very differently from how it approached its business in decades past.

