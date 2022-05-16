Tue 8 AM | Stories of Southern Oregon: the how, where and why of hemp

HEMP, how to grow it, where it grows best and the latest research from the OSU agricultural programs is the topic of this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella for Southern Oregon Digital Archives.

Dr. Govinda Shrestha and Dr. Gordon Jones, are both soils specialists with the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center.

Shrestha is a new OSU faculty member with statewide responsibilities for hemp; he is located in Southern Oregon, a reflection of the importance of this crop to our region.

Jones is a soils specialist and works with all of Southern Oregon's key crops and is a participant in the OSU hemp research programs.

Both scientists visit to get us up to date with the science and future of hemp.