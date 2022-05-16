Tue 8 AM | How a Medford hospital uses the ShakeAlert earthquake warning system

The ShakeAlert system has been a discussion topic on the JX several times now. It is a system that lets users know instantly that Earth movements have been detected, and shaking is likely in their area within seconds. It's a handy thing for any person to have, but there are institutional applications as well.

Providence Medford Medical Center recently announced that it is the first health care facility in the Northwest to incorporate ShakeAlert, to enhance safety for its patients.

Patrick Rochon, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at PMMC, visits with some perspective on the move.