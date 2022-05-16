© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | How a Medford hospital uses the ShakeAlert earthquake warning system

Published May 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-15T123150.608.jpg

The ShakeAlert system has been a discussion topic on the JX several times now. It is a system that lets users know instantly that Earth movements have been detected, and shaking is likely in their area within seconds. It's a handy thing for any person to have, but there are institutional applications as well.

Providence Medford Medical Center recently announced that it is the first health care facility in the Northwest to incorporate ShakeAlert, to enhance safety for its patients.

Patrick Rochon, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at PMMC, visits with some perspective on the move.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team