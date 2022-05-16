© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Oregon rolls out an overdose response plan for schools

Published May 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-15T183934.228.jpg

The recent news that more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2021--a record--has triggered a host of responses.

The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education teamed up to announce the "Fentanyl & Opioid Response Toolkit for Schools." It's not a physical kit, but a short list of steps to recognize an overdose and move to counteract it.

Fentanyl is of particular concern because of its potency and its inclusion in all manner of street drugs.

Reps from the agencies involved join us to cover some of the items in the toolkit, which include keeping a supply of Naloxone doses on hand to stop an overdose in progress.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team