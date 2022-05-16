Tue 8:30 | Oregon rolls out an overdose response plan for schools

The recent news that more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2021--a record--has triggered a host of responses.

The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education teamed up to announce the "Fentanyl & Opioid Response Toolkit for Schools." It's not a physical kit, but a short list of steps to recognize an overdose and move to counteract it.

Fentanyl is of particular concern because of its potency and its inclusion in all manner of street drugs.

Reps from the agencies involved join us to cover some of the items in the toolkit, which include keeping a supply of Naloxone doses on hand to stop an overdose in progress.

