Tue 8:30 | Evusheld explained further, in weekly COVID Q&A

We learned a new term in our most recent chat with Jackson County Public Health: Evusheld.

It's a drug--actually two in combination--given as a preventative measure to people who are medically unable to get a COVID vaccine. Its emergency use authorization by the FDA is just one more wrinkle in the effort to keep people safe from SARS-CoV-2.

The virus is still a story, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.