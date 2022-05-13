© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | How the upheaval of the 20th Century reshaped music

Published May 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
Art is art and politics is politics, right? No such luck, they have ways of getting intertwined through history.

So it is with music, where bigotry and war have shaped the choices of people and pieces through two world wars and a cold war.

John Mauceri, conductor and musical scholar, lays the story out in his book The War on Music: Reclaiming the Twentieth Century.

Composers the Nazis would not play, composers blackballed BECAUSE they were German and more... the book takes in a wide scope.

The author visits to give glimpses of what he found.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
