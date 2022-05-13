Mon 9 AM | How the upheaval of the 20th Century reshaped music

Art is art and politics is politics, right? No such luck, they have ways of getting intertwined through history.

So it is with music, where bigotry and war have shaped the choices of people and pieces through two world wars and a cold war.

John Mauceri, conductor and musical scholar, lays the story out in his book The War on Music: Reclaiming the Twentieth Century.

Composers the Nazis would not play, composers blackballed BECAUSE they were German and more... the book takes in a wide scope.

The author visits to give glimpses of what he found.