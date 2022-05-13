© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Cal-Poly Humboldt students go 'Black to the Land'

Published May 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-13T094226.190.jpg

It's not a typo, the project at Cal Poly-Humboldt is really called Black to the Land. It's a farm project to get Black students from the university involved in agriculture, growing both plants and animals.

Douglas Smith, Coordinator at the Umoja Center for Pan African Student Excellence, interned at a farm and got a lot out of the experience.

That led to the creation of Black to the Land, meant to train Black students to be the next generation of farmers.

Douglas Smith expands the story in a visit to the JX.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team