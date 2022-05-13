Mon 8 AM | Cal-Poly Humboldt students go 'Black to the Land'

It's not a typo, the project at Cal Poly-Humboldt is really called Black to the Land. It's a farm project to get Black students from the university involved in agriculture, growing both plants and animals.

Douglas Smith, Coordinator at the Umoja Center for Pan African Student Excellence, interned at a farm and got a lot out of the experience.

That led to the creation of Black to the Land, meant to train Black students to be the next generation of farmers.

Douglas Smith expands the story in a visit to the JX.

