© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: 'The Genius of Women' celebrates the many women who have been overlooked

Published May 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-11T090808.943.jpg

Why have there been so few women winning Nobel prizes for sciences and economics, so few notable women inventors?

Either women are not very good at those skills (wrong), or they have been given fewer chances to learn those skills (correct).

Maybe you can name a woman painter or a woman scientist, but probably not in the numbers you can name men in those fields.

Journalist Janice Kaplan sets out to rectify the issue in her book The Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World.

Our chat from 2020 takes up the slights and snubs, but also the triumphs and major advances.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team