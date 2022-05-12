Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: 'The Genius of Women' celebrates the many women who have been overlooked

Why have there been so few women winning Nobel prizes for sciences and economics, so few notable women inventors?

Either women are not very good at those skills (wrong), or they have been given fewer chances to learn those skills (correct).

Maybe you can name a woman painter or a woman scientist, but probably not in the numbers you can name men in those fields.

Journalist Janice Kaplan sets out to rectify the issue in her book The Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World.

Our chat from 2020 takes up the slights and snubs, but also the triumphs and major advances.