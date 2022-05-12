Fri 8 AM | Why Oregon kids are falling behind in reading, and what can fix it

It's not just that many Oregon schoolchildren struggle to read, it's also that the situation appears worse than it did before the pandemic.

The findings are assembled in a recent report put out by the advocacy group Our Children Oregon called Decoding Oregon’s Literacy Crisis—Why Reading Matters and What Solutions Work.

It points out the specifics of the most recent findings, and adds things we knew already, like how important it is for children to read at grade level by third grade.

A rep from OCO goes through the report and the recommendations for improving reading skills.