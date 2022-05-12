© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Groups join forces to promote outdoor rec in Siskiyou County

Published May 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT

Siskiyou County has a few amenities that appeal to outdoor enthusiasts. When Mount Shasta tops your list, you can't go wrong.

The Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance (SORA) and the Siskiyou Stewardship Corps promote outdoor recreation in the county, with an emphasis on the sustainable kind: good for people and the environment.

Events planned for this year include Grinduro California, a bicycle race on gravel roads in the wild, with food, art, camping, and music all part of the scene.

We hear the details from SORA Executive Director Justi Hansen and SSC Director Bryson Schreder.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
