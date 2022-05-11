© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Mental health issues and the complication of being Asian

Published May 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-09T161501.657.jpg

Most of us have bad days once in a while. Mental health is neither guaranteed nor omnipresent.

But there are cultural differences in how mental illness is expressed and help is sought: as a group, Asian Americans are less likely to seek mental health treatment than any other group.

Clinical psychologist Jenny T. Wang brings this and more to her book on the unique set of issues for the group, Permission to Come Home: Reclaiming Mental Health as Asian Americans.

It can be read for the stories, or for the guides to help, including a big one: it's okay to feel.

Dr. Wang visits with an overview of her work.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team