Thu 9 AM | Mental health issues and the complication of being Asian

Most of us have bad days once in a while. Mental health is neither guaranteed nor omnipresent.

But there are cultural differences in how mental illness is expressed and help is sought: as a group, Asian Americans are less likely to seek mental health treatment than any other group.

Clinical psychologist Jenny T. Wang brings this and more to her book on the unique set of issues for the group, Permission to Come Home: Reclaiming Mental Health as Asian Americans.

It can be read for the stories, or for the guides to help, including a big one: it's okay to feel.

Dr. Wang visits with an overview of her work.